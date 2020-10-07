7th Annual 'Bringing Hope Radiothon'

ALPHA MEDIA Classic Country KYYO (96.9 KAYO COUNTRY)/OLYMPIA, WA raised $29,315 for FRONTLINE MISSION at its 7th annual "Bringing Hope Radiothon" this year. FRONTLINE MISSION provides food boxes, hot meals, clothing closets, and shower and laundry facilities for those in need. The station was live on SEPTEMBER 25th from 6a-6p with special guests telling stories of those less fortunate in ALASKA's MAT-SU VALLEY, and how FRONTLINE MISSION has helped.

"We are more than grateful that we get to do this every year for those left fortunate in our area," said KYYO OM and Content Manager ROXI LENNOX.

