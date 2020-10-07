Jon Bon Jovi



JON BON JOVI will discuss crafting the new songs with his band on their new album BON JOVI 2020 on SIRIUSXM’s CLASSIC REWIND (ch. 25) TOMMOROW, AT 5p ET and PT.

The album, inspired by the life-changing events, of a year that’s defied all expectations, is the 15th album for the band. BON JOVI will take a deep dive into what inspired the songs and SiriusXM Host and original MTV VJ ALAN HUNTER will virtually join JON as he answers subscribers questions about the new album and BON JOVI’s ROCK N ROLL HALL OF FAME career.

BON JOVI 2020 covers material inspired by the reaction to the death of GEORGE FLOYD, the COVID-19 pandemic and other big events experienced over the first half of 2020, but "He doesn't take sides," he said. "The piece of art that anybody presents is their truth, but not to defend a position, but to simply state with this record, from the outset, I was just a witness to history. I'm not taking sides, even on the very difficult subject matter. Whether it's 'Lower The Flag' and it's gun control or soldiers with PTSD on 'Unbroken' or 'American Reckoning.' These songs all came out of real-life stories that I have witnessed, read about or lived. I don't take sides. I think that that was the most important thing to me in writing these songs is that I didn't take sides. I just pose a question."

The Town Hall will be rebroadcast on CLASSIC REWIND, FRIDAY - WEDNESDAY at various times and will be available on demand for two weeks after the original broadcast.

« see more Net News