Charlie McGraw

In the age of COVID-19, former OCALA BROADCASTING Classic Rock WYND (WINDFM)/OCALA, FL Afternoon air talent CHARLIE MCGRAW was downsized due to the pandemic back in APRIL of this year and is looking for his next opportunity.

MCGRAW, who also did Production and Creative services for WYND, has 10+ years of experience in the radio business, in addition to TV and Radio Commercial writing and production..

Reach out to MCGRAW at (352) 598-3346 or charlie1farr@gmail.com for a demo/resume.

« see more Net News