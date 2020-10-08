Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MICHAEL STIPE, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, HAYLEY WILLIAMS, KESHA, MARGO PRICE, JON BATISTE, KATHLEEN HANNA and the RESISTANCE REVIVAL CHORUS are joining together MONDAY, OCTOBER 12th at 5p (PT) for "Honor Her Wish," an event to celebrate RUTH BADER GINSBURG's legacy and a rally against the GOP push to fill the seat before the election.

Others who'll speak include HILARY and CHELSEA CLINTON, NANCY PELOSI, STACY ABRAMS, ELIZABETH WARREN and more than two dozen leaders.

It was GINSBURG's reported dying wish that her replacement be named after the upcoming election.

The program will coincide with the first day of the planned confirmation hearings for DONALD TRUMP’s candidate to replace GINSBURG.

To participate in the event, guests must visit RBG.LIVE to RSVP in advance.

« see more Net News