People coast to coast are wondering how to safely enjoy HALLOWEEN fun during a pandemic. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 933)/SAN DIEGO didn't want to skip their annual GEENA AND FRANKIE PUMPKIN SMASH, so they're adding a little twist this year.

Normally, listeners attend the event where they personally smash a pumpkin they've won and claim the prize inside. This year listeners will still win a pumpkin, plus a car pass for Drive-Thru Scream Zone: Road Kill in DEL MAR, a mile long course featuring recreated scenes from classic horror films. On the night of the event, they can watch as morning team GEENA THE LATINA and FRANKIE V smash open each winner's pumpkins, revealing the prizes within.

