For The Kids!

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMYI (STAR 94.1)/SAN DIEGO morning team JESSE AND TATI's are helping to close the digital divide for area students with a little help from their friends at COMPUTER 2 KIDS.

Through JESSE's charity, 1 More Win, and TATI's Better To Give campaign, they're asking everyone to make a donation. For every $100 collected, the station will provide one laptop to a student. The latest 7-day count totals $4650 in donations, or 46 computers! Visit the JESSE AND TATI website to donate.

« see more Net News