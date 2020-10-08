Weezer's Eddie Van Halen Tweet

WEEZER took to TWITTER to pay respects to the late EDDIE VAN HALEN with a touching tribute that thanked him for "all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth," and led to them calling their upcoming album release, "VAN WEEZER."

The record is due out from CRUSH MUSIC and ATLANTIC in MAY of next year after being delayed because of the pandemic. The first single, "The End Of The Game" was released last SEPTEMBER. The second single, "Hero," hit streaming services in MAY. Another new song, "Blue Dream," debuted on THE SIMPSONS episode in which the band appeared the same month.

We're saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen's untimely passing today. Given the news today, we want to dedicate our album Van Weezer to Eddie as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record. RIP EVH. pic.twitter.com/plb9WIuo64 — weezer (@Weezer) October 6, 2020

