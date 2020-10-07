Wallen (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

fter numerous videos surfaced on social media showing Country star MORGAN WALLEN partying maskless in close proximity to others and kissing several women, the singer has been dropped as the musical guest for this weekend’s “SATURDAY Night Live” on NBC. WALLEN shared that news himself in an emotional video he posted to INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (10/7), in which he also said he would be stepping back from the spotlight for a time to work on himself.

In the two and half minute video, which you can watch in its entirely below, WALLEN is speaking from a hotel room in NEW YORK CITY, where he had already traveled in anticipation of his “SNL” appearance, and said he was dropped from the show over “COVID protocols.” He said, “I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short sighted, and they’ve obviously affected my longterm goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

After apologizing to his team and fans for letting them down, WALLEN said, “I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places and it’s left me with less joy … I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made Country music and my fans proud this SATURDAY.” He added that “SNL” Executive Producer LORNE MICHAELS spoke with him about rescheduling his appearance for another date.

Numerous Country stars shared messages of support on the video including MIRANDA LAMBERT, HARDY, JAKE OWEN, LITTLE BIG TOWN’s KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and KAREN FAIRCHILD, CARLY PEARCE and INGRID ANDRESS.

WALLEN’s antics the previous weekend had resulted in bad press from TMZ, People.com and other outlets YESTERDAY.

