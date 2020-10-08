Ag News

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING has flipped Classic Country WHIT-A-W249DH (HANK AM 1550 & 97.7 FM)/MADISON, WI to Farm News as THE FARM, 1550AM and 97.7 FM. WISCONSIN FARM REPORT's "Fabulous Farm Babe" PAM JAHNKE and JOSH SCRAMLIN's statewide syndicated reports will be heard on the station.

“This is a destination for those who are farmers, farm advocates or people that just love spending the day outdoors,” said OM RANDY HAWKE. “We all know farming isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle and this is the soundtrack”.

JAHNKE said, “Today, more than ever, people care about who’s producing their food. THE FARM will let us share that story across many platforms 24/7”.

