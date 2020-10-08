Sold

CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING's CENTENNIAL LICENSING II, LLC is selling Hot AC WINC-F/WINCHESTER, VA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $1.75 million.

In other filings with the FCC, CHAPPARAL BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling Hip Hop KYWL-A/BOZEMAN, MT and the construction permit for K281CX/BOZEMAN to DESERT MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING LICENSES, LLC for $50,000 ($10,000 cash, $40,000 in 12 monthly payments at 4.25% interest).

ROBERT EMMETT GOODRICH and SUE HOWARD are each transferring their interests in WPRR, INC., licensee of Urban AC WPRR-F (102.5 THE RIDE)/CLYDE TOWNSHIP, MI, to TYRONE BYNUM for no consideration.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating W248BO/TUSCALOOSA, AL and W270CE/ROME, GA to RADIO BY GRACE, INC. The primary stations are listed as TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hip Hop WALJ (105.1 THE BLOCK)/TUSCALOOSA and HEIRBORN BROADCASTING Southern Gospel WZOT-A/ROCKMART, GA, respectively.

WALLACE CHRISTENSEN is transferring his ownership of KJOE/SLAYTON, MN and KLOH-A, KISD, K257FP, and K232DG/PIPESTONE, MN to CHRISTENSEN BROADCASTING, LLC, owned by members of his family, for assumption of a $135,000 loan.

The Board of Supervisors of LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND A&M COLLEGE has applied for an STA to operate KDAQ/SHREVEPORT, LA with reduced power due to tower work.

And AOT DELTA, INC. has closed on the donation of low power FM KPPZ-LP/KANSAS CITY, MO to CONCRETE TRUTH LEARNING INSTITUTE.

