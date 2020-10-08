New

THREE UNCANNY FOUR and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT have debuted a new podcast on racial issues and the work needed to be anti-racist. "DO THE WORK" is hosted by actor/writer BRANDON KYLE GOODMAN with racial justice educator DEBBY IRVING helping guide the host and listeners through the issues.

GOODMAN said, “Most people avoid talking about race because it's uncomfortable, overwhelming, and they don't want to be ‘wrong.’ But conversations about race with our loved ones is of the utmost importance, especially in our cross-racial relationships. I'm excited that this show will highlight how we turn painful moments that happen between friends, family members, and colleagues into deeper understanding about why the interactions are harmful and how to prevent them from happening. On our show, we're not afraid of being wrong, we're afraid of silence and complicity. We can't get to change by avoiding these topics, instead we must go through them. Our guests show us how to do that together. I'm grateful to them and I know our audience will be as well.”

« see more Net News