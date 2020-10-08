Bob Goff

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS announced that BOB GOFF, NEW YORK TIMES Best-Selling Author, Speaker, and Founder of LOVE DOES, a non-profit human rights organization will join the speaker lineup during its two-day virtual event.

The “2020 DIGITAL MOMENTUM SUMMIT” will take place on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th, from 9a-4p. The live summit will cover how radio has extended to streaming, social media, and podcasting. On WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, from 9a-4p, the “2020 CREATIVE MOMENTUM SUMMIT” features GOFF along with many others who will discuss the creative process at radio stations. Topics will include storytelling, idea generation, and content.

The last day to register is NOVEMBER 6th.

« see more Net News