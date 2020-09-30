KSLX Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

More tributes are rolling in from Rock Radio on the passing of EDDIE VAN HALEN (NET NEWS 10/6/20) as HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX MARK AND NEANDERPAUL Morning Show recently talked to Rock icon (and KSLX night guy) ALICE COOPER on the loss of EDDIE.

COOPER talked about playing golf with EDDIE and how he even wanted PHOENIX resident and COOPER's friend GLEN CAMPBELL to hook EDDIE up with guitar lessons.

Check out the MARK AND NEANDERPAUL interview with COOPER here.

