BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN is back with episode 13 of his popular guest DJ series, "FROM MY HOME TO YOURS," airing on SIRIUSXM’s E STREET RADIO (Ch. 20). This time around SPRINGSTEEN is paying homage to cars and playing songs from DEPECHE MODE, SIR MIX-A-LOT, JACKSON BROWNE, CHUCK BERRY, THE CLASH, BOB DYLAN and others.

The latest installment premiered YESTERDAY, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th and will rebroadcast several times through TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13th.

