Sharing The Craft

Philadelphia-based nonprofit MIGHTY WRITERS and the media platform LITERARY HUB have just wrapped up the MIGHTY SONG WRITERS video series. For the past 10 weeks the videos have showcased singer-songwriters across genres playing their songs and answering questions about their music, including the best advice they have gotten along the way.

The writers showcased included AMANDA SHIRES, JASON ISBELL, JEWEL, RHETT MILLER, VALERIE JUNE, MARCUS ROBERTS, PHIL AUGUSTA JACKSON, MT. JOY, DEVON GILFILLIAN and others.

You can view the videos here.



