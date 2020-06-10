Ottolini

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed ROBYN OTTOLINI to a record deal. The UXBRIDGE, ONTARIO native is best known for her viral hit “F-150,” which reached #4 on SPOTIFY’s all-genre "US Viral 50" chart and is currently Top 3 on ROLLING STONE’s all-genre "Trending 25" chart. She is managed by MARK SCHROOR and ERIK FINTELMAN of WORKSHOP MUSIC GROUP.

OTTOLINI has already released two EPs independently and was a Rising Star Award nominee at the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION OF ONTARIO Awards in 2019.

"It doesn’t even feel real yet that I’ve signed a record deal with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE to be honest, but if you’re telling me it’s real, I’ll trust you guys,” said OTTOLINI. "Country music has made me who I am today. It’s my safe place to land and it’s also the thing that pushes me further out of my comfort zone than I ever thought I could go."

