Stingray

Canadian music, media and technology company STINGRAY has launched a music spin program called “The Trending Track” to support emerging Canadian talent across 19 of its Country stations nationwide. The program kicks off on MONDAY, OCTOBER 12th.

Every other month the STINGRAY Country team will select a track by an emerging artist to feature. The chosen song will receive two months of support and a minimum of 25 spins per week on the participating stations. “The Trending Track” artist will also be interviewed by STINGRAY personality PAUL MCGUIRE for his national midday and countdown shows, and will receive additional support on station social media and websites.

To qualify for “The Trending Track,” the artist must be a Canadian citizen, the song must qualify as Canadian under the CRTC MAPL criteria, and the artist must be an emerging artist who either has not had a song chart or is in the first 18 months since their first song charted on the Canadian Top 50.

« see more Net News