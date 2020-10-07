Pandemic Attitudes

New PEW RESEARCH CENTER data shows that the media consumed by Americans correlates with how they believe AMERICA handled the pandemic, and those consuming only FOX NEWS or talk radio have an extremely different view of the matter than others.

The study, conducted AUGUST 31st to SEPTEMBER 7th, showed that among those determined to be Republicans or leaning Republican, 90% of those only using FOX NEWS or talk radio think the U.S. "has controlled the outbreak as much as it could have"; 62% using FOX and talk radio but mixing in other sources agreed; 46% of those only using other sources agreed; and 64% who use none of the sources agreed.

Meanwhile, only 3% of those listed as Democrats/leaning Democrat and consuming only CNN, MSNBC, NPR, the NEW YORK TIMES, or the WASHINGTON POST agreed and 97% disagreed. 16% of those who mixed in other sources, 17% of those consuming other sources, and 14% of those using none of the sources agreed.

The dichotomy also manifested itself when the question was whether the outbreak was overblown, with 78% of Republican FOX/talk radio partisans agreeing but only 9% of Democrat CNN/MSNBC/NPR/TIMES/POST users agreeing.

PEW noted that the patterns "do not necessarily prove that Republicans are taking their cues directly from their news sources" and noted that other factors may be involved.

The study also looked at many other facets of Americans' attitudes towards the pandemic and reporting on the outbreak; read the entire report by clicking here.

