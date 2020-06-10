28th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival

The TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL has revealed the lineup for its 28th annual festival, which is scheduled to take place virtually TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th through SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th (NET NEWS 8/14). Songwriters scheduled to participate include: JOSH OSBORNE, LORI MCKENNA, SHANE MCANALLY, CARLY PEARCE, DYLAN LEBLANC, LIZ ROSE, JIMMIE ALLEN, JOHN PAUL WHITE, TREVOR ROSEN, MATTHEW RAMSEY, ERNEST, MEGHAN KABIR, JT HARDING, UNCLE KRACKER, VICTORIA SHAW, SHAED, ROB SNYDER and more.

"This has certainly been a challenging year for live events,” said festival Director JENNIFER TURNBOW. “However, with the help of some of our amazing publisher and organizational partners, we have managed to pull together a virtual lineup that will go down in TIN PAN SOUTH history. We owe these partners and our sponsors an extreme debt of gratitude for helping us carry on the legacy of this 28-year-old festival even in such strange times.”

« back to Net News