CAPITOL/UNIVERSAL MUSIC will release the JOHN LENNON box set "Gimme Some Truth, The Ultimate Mixes" TOMMOROW in honor of his 80th Birthday.

The release is said to be a celebration of JOHN's remarkable life and a collection of some of the most vital and best loved songs from his solo career.

Executive Produced by YOKO ONO LENNON and Produced by SEAN ONO LENNON, the thirty-six songs, handpicked by YOKO and SEAN, have all been completely remixed from scratch, radically upgrading their sonic quality and presenting them as a never-before-heard "Ultimate Listening Experience."

DOWNTOWN signed a publishing administration agreement for the LENNON and ONO catalogs in 2013. Since then, they've been on the forefront of championing their work. Preview the playlist here.

In addition, the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING shone its world-famous tower lights in sky blue with a white peace sign rotating in the mast tonight, last night to celebrate LENNON’s life and legacy ahead of what would have been his 80th birthday TODAY. The lights came on at sunset (approx. 6:25p ET) and stayed on until 2a (ET).



SEAN ONO LENNON was on hand to flip the switch and light up the iconic building in honor of his father.



Watch the live stream here.

