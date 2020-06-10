Benefit For South African Underserved Communities

Some of the world's top DJs, labels and music industry execs will participate in a virtual cycle relay ride from iconic music venues as part of an 8 hour virtual fundraiser. Proceeds will support students and artists in underserved communities in SOUTH AFRICA through non-profit partner, BRIDGES FOR MUSIC. The event will be streamed live on BEATPORT on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st.



The venues and riders will be connected through the virtual cycling app ZWIFT to complete an 8 hour cycling relay via a stream powered by BEATPORT. The event will also raise funds for the "Bridges for Music" program to help provide quality education to youth in underserved communities in SOUTH AFRICA. Previous years’ events funded the construction and operations of the BRIDGES ACADEMY, a creative school in the township of LANGA.

International teams and riders already confirmed include ARMADA, DEFECTED, AWAKENINGS, RICHIE HAWTIN, PAN-POT, GIGEE, REBEKAH, FLOYD LAVINE, JULIET FOX, GOLDFISH AND PETE TONG. With DJ guest sets from SOUTH AFRICA’s THEMBA and LADY Z as well as other international guests.

Fans who want to ride with their DJs from their own home can follow along via their Zwift account and a smart turbo trainer or through the Zwift App. The deadline to sign up is OCTOBER 12th.

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News