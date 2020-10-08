ENTERCOM announced the promotion of VINCE RICHARDS to Brand Manager of Adult Hits KJKK(100.3 JACK FM)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH effective NOVEMBER 1st.

“I am beyond excited to be heading home to the METROPLEX and joining the great team at ENTERCOM DALLAS,” said RICHARDS. “This opportunity on a personal and professional level is off the charts. Thanks to PAT PAXTON, Chief Programming Officer, DAVE RICHARDS, Senior Vice President of Programming and Operations and Rock Format Captain, BRIAN PURDY and STACEY KAUFFMAN, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, SACRAMENTO for their support and for entrusting me to lead this iconic station.”

RICHARDS most recently served as Operations Manager for ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO since 2018. He joined the company in 1996 under the same role for sister station KQRC (98.9 The Rock)/Kansas City. Other roles include National Operations Manager for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and Operations Manager for iHEART HOUSTON/DALLAS.

