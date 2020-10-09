Morano

RED APPLE MEDIA Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has expanded FRANK MORANO's role to weekday overnight host 1-5a (ET). MORANO will continue to host 10-11a (ET) weekdays on WABC's LONG ISLAND EAST END mostly-simulcast partner WLIR/HAMPTON BAYS, NY.

“FRANK has already proven to be one of the most entertaining young voices in talk radio today,” said Pres. CHAD LOPEZ. “We’re thrilled to add FRANK to our ranks as we continue to cement our place as NEW YORK’s premiere news and talk station. This is the city that never sleeps and New Yorkers deserve a live and local overnight show.”

“I grew up listening to overnight radio,” said MORANO. “To me, there’s nothing more intimate and more fun. There’s no daypart where you can combine long form interviews, wacky topics, off the wall guests, and a bit of irreverence. When I’d fall asleep, or wake up early, listening to the likes of ALAN COLMES, BRIAN WHITMAN, ART BELL, JAY DIAMOND and DOUG MCINTYRE, I’d quickly find those voices becoming the soundtrack of my dreams; I was absolutely hooked. I’m hoping to give insomniacs one more reason to stay awake.”

“FRANK has already contributed a great deal towards furthering civic discourse in NEW YORK. Since returning to WABC, it has been a real treat to have FRANK as both a fill-in and on the weekend, and we know he’ll be an essential building block in making radio fun again,” added SVP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI. “This show further demonstrates our commitment to making WABC NEW YORK’s live and local news talk leader.”

“We are proud to launch this overnight show, which will eventually be seven days a week, much to the satisfaction of all the insomniacs in our country,” said owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. “‘THE OTHER SIDE OF MIDNIGHT’ will air all of the mysterious stories that the normal news networks never report, and Americans deserve to know.”

« see more Net News