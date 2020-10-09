Dave Koz

For legendary sax man DAVE KOZ "Dr. Norm" isn't just the title of his latest single, from his upcoming album, "A New Day," set for release TOMORROW, but the name of his brand-new cannabis-infused peanut butter chocolate chip cookies based on a recipe from his late mom.

The percussive, brass-fueled funk jam of "Dr. Norm" features PAUL JACKSON, JR. known for his session work with MICHAEL JACKSON, ELTON JOHN and DAFT PUNK. The song is both an ode to KOZ's late father, DR. NORMAN KOZ, and a nod to the new cannabis-based apothecary cookie and edibles company (also called DR. NORM'S) created by KOZ with his siblings JEFF KOZ and ROBERTA KOZ WILSON to honor their dad and late mother AUDREY, whose recipe was used in the process.

Noted KOZ; "'Dr. Norm' is a loving tribute to my dad, who passed away in 1996. During quarantine, I found myself ‘going’ to my parents for comfort way more than I even thought possible. They’re not here physically, of course, but their auras definitely are. I always think of what my dad would say in any given situation. He was a dermatologist and my mom was a pharmacist and a beloved baker. In their lives, they both personified the importance of family and friends, were always nurturing and devoted to their loved ones."

As for his new enterprise, KOZ says business is booming during the pandemic. "People have ordered these cookies for comfort, to reduce pain and to help them feel better in these uncertain times. Our ‘family business’ is like a modern-day apothecary, dispensing edibles using the same nurturing feeling our parents possessed."

The song was written and produced with longtime friend and collaborator JEFF LORBER in a way KOZ explains "feels just like my dad's personality."

The song was previewed earlier this week on SIRIUSXM's WATERCOLORS channel by host TALAYA as part of the "COLORS OF A NEW DAY" campaign, which includes a weekly video from KOZ. Each of the songs on the album has its own color, creating a RAINBOW when taken as a whole. The campaign has reached over one million people on social media, with KOZ fans donning the color of the week and posting pictures with the hashtag #ColorsOfANewDay.

KOZ said, “The subtext is that there’s a rainbow at the end of this pandemic for all of us. We’re not there yet – we have a ways to go, but music is one of the things we can use to help us get there.”

A virtual album event will take place TONIGHT at 7p (ET)/4p (PT) with a portion of the proceeds going to the RECORDING ACADEMY’s MUSICARES COVID-19 relief efforts, which helps those in the music community affected by the pandemic. Tickets and further details are available here.

The new album features collaborations with DAVID SANBORN, BRIAN McKNIGHT, BOB JAMES, Me'SHELL NDEDEOCELLO (playing bass for the album's only cover, a version of "Yesterday""), DAVID MANN, VULPACK's ANTWAUN STANLEY.

