Mundo, Clothed (For Now)

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KCMO-A-K279BI/KANSAS CITY PD/morning host PETE MUNDO put his clothes on the line in a tweet THURSDAY (10/8) asserting that if JOE BIDEN wins 10 battleground states listed in a tweet from FIVE THIRTY EIGHT's NATE SILVER, he will run naked around the CUMULUS studio building.

MUNDO retweeted SILVER's rundown of a national poll and polls from ten "likely tipping-point" states showing BIDEN in the lead and added, “If BIDEN wins all of these states, I will do a naked lap around our studio headquarters in CORPORATE WOODS.” Later in the day, after the KANSAS CITY STAR picked up on his promise, MUNDO jokingly pleaded with TRUMP, "Don't make me have to do it."

If Biden wins all of these states, I will do a naked lap around our studio headquarters in Corporate Woods. https://t.co/qv4rbMKUM7 — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) October 8, 2020

