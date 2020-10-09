Receives $25 Million From The Moss'

A&M RECORDS co-founder JERRY MOSS and his wife TINA have made a $25 gift to THE MUSIC CENTER to benefit programming and to establish new initiatives, including a free annual summer concert. The concert will be featured on the newly named JERRY MOSS PLAZA at THE MUSIC CENTER. The $25 million gift is the largest in THE MUSIC CENTER's history.

TINA and JERRY MOSS commented, "Music and the arts have always been a large part of our lives as well as providing a sense of passion and purpose. We have gone to THE MUSIC CENTER over the years for wonderful, entertaining cultural experiences. Given its focus on reaching even more Angelenos with meaningful, relevant programs, THE MUSIC CENTER is well-positioned to realize our dreams for this gift; we are thrilled with the organization's plans to not only to build capacity to deepen the cultural lives of L.A. residents, but also to pay it forward and help strengthen the ability of artists who don't often have the chance to create and innovate due to lack of support."

MOSS added, "I consider myself a music man, and I want to celebrate that at this stage of my life."

THE MUSIC CENTER Pres. and CEO RACHEL S. MOORE said, "JERRY MOSS built a music empire with great integrity, rooted in a deep respect for the creative process and a commitment to believing in and taking care of artists. Guided by these values, he brought some of this century's most extraordinary performers and music into the lives of people around the world, and we will honor his legacy in the music industry with a spectacular free concert each summer. Yet, beyond that opportunity, the Mosses' donation makes it possible for THE MUSIC CENTER team to expand and deepen our work as a cultural anchor institution and to be a model for transformational change—to advance programming that is not only geographically, economically and culturally representative of L.A. COUNTY, but that also resonates in the hearts and minds of all Angelenos and meaningfully impacts their lives."

LOS ANGELES COUNTY Supervisor HILDA SOLIS added, "We're living in extraordinary times right now, and we can take pride in how community leaders, such as TINA and JERRY MOSS and THE MUSIC CENTER, are meeting this moment. We need the arts now more than ever to uplift the many communities throughout LOS ANGELES COUNTY. The arts can provide hope, healing and comfort during these uncertain times. I am so thankful to TINA and JERRY MOSS for their generosity and to THE MUSIC CENTER, both for creating new opportunities to help stabilize our emerging local creative economy and for giving voice to underrepresented artists and organizations that can help improve our well-being."

DR. TINA MORSE MOSS, PsyD, MFT, is founder of LIFEDR.COM and is a licensed Integrative Health & Relationship expert with over 20 years of experience in the wellness industry. She is a psychotherapist and a former treatment team member in the ADULT-OUTPATIENT PSYCHIATRY DEPARTMENT and the EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER at CEDARS-SINAI HOSPITAL, as well as a culinary wellness team member and former advisor to THE NEW HENRY FORD HOSPITAL in MICHIGAN.

JERRY MOSS co-founded A&M RECORDS with HERB ALPERT in 1962. In 1989, they sold A&M to POLYGRAM RECORDS for $500 million. MOSS and ALPERT then formed ALMO SOUNDS. MOSS serves as Chairman of ALMO SOUNDS and of RONDOR MUSIC, INC. In 2006, both MOSS and ALPERT were inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME.

The Music Center Pres. And CEO Rachel S. Moore, Jerry Moss And Dr. Tina Morse Moss (Photo: Instagram)

