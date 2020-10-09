Milko Villarreal, Jr.

DUKE WRIGHT’s MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has named MILKO VILLARREAL, JR. to be VP/Market Manager for its five-station cluster in WAUSAU and the central WISCONSIN region. In addition, they have brought back RUSTY JAMES as Brand Manager for Top 40 WIFC.

VILLARREAL, JR. moves north from his current consultant duties with INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS & MARKETING in LAREDO, TX, where he’s been employed since 2012. He is a long-time broadcaster and group owner, BLT graduate, and former NAB radio board member. MILKO replaces longtime VP/Market Manager BRETT LUCHT, who passed away in JULY

Said VILLARREAL, “I am thrilled to join MIDWEST. The WRIGHT family has a long-standing tradition of excellence in broadcasting. A heritage radio company who has embraced the new opportunities and challenges that digital content distribution and marketing offer. Ideologically, and operationally I believe we are a very good fit for one another, and look forward to making a positive contribution. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity with which DUKE and MICHAEL have presented me.”

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS President/CEO DUKE WRIGHT added, “We welcome MILKO to the family and look forward to many successful and prosperous years to come. His passion and desire to win are a great fit for our already positive WAUSAU operation.”

MILKO begins NOVEMBER 2nd.

RUSTY JAMES also returns the the company after serving as VP Programming/Operations for MAX MEDIA in NORFOLK/VIRGINIA BEACH. Prior to that, he spent 14 years in EVANSIVLLE, IN as the OM of the four-station MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS cluster which included the legendary WIKY FM.

RUSTY replaces NIKKI MONTGOMERY, who recently shifted her duties to become the co-host of the "KALLAWAY On The Rise" morning show on WIFC.



RUSTY commented, "I am very excited to come back to DUKE WRIGHT's MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS. I can't wait to work with the veteran staff at WIFC."

MIDWEST VP Programming JEFF McCARTHY added, “It was a delight to work with RUSTY when he was in EVANSIVLLE. He’s a winner. We are fortunate to retain his talents once more.”

RUSTY's first day will be OCTOBER 12th.

The MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS WAUSAU cluster is made up by: Country WDEZ, Top 40 WIFC, Rock WOZZ, News Talk WSAU and Sports WRIG.

