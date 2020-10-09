Splat! Radio Imaging

SUN BROADCASTING GROUP’s SPLAT! RADIO IMAGING is offering stations fully produced EDDIE VAN HALEN memorial sweepers, promos and liners to honor the legendary rocker. For stations who may be airing specialty shows or weekend tributes, SPLAT! is also offering a produced promo for a commercial-free “VAN HALEN Hour”.

SPLAT! RADIO IMAGING provides new, targeted and format-appropriate imaging every day and specialized, urgent imaging when the unexpected happens. For more information, click here.

In other SBG news, longtime PR head LOREN CHRISTOFORI will be leaving the company OCTOBER 9th after 12 years to accept another position with REATRO VENTURES in BOCA RATON, FL.

