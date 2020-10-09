Delaney Ends 18-Year Run At WMG

ALTERNATIVE DISTRIBUTION ALLIANCE (ADA) Sr. Dir./Rock Formats TOMMY DELANEY exits TODAY (10/9) as restructuring has eliminated his position. DELANEY spent the last 18 years with WARNER MUSIC GROUP. He started with LAVA in 2002 and moved to INDEPENDENT LABEL GROUP (ILG) in 2008, which transitioned to ADA in 2012.

DELANEY told ALL ACCESS, "It has been an absolute pleasure working at WARNER MUSIC GROUP for the last two decades (almost). I had the privilege of working alongside some of the best in the business. The roll call is literally HALL OF FAME worthy... FLOM, KALLMAN, GREENWALD, EASTERLIN, BERGEN, BOULOS, DORFMAN, GORLICK... I could go on, but no need. I would like to thank ELIAH, DAVID ORLEANS, and the entire ADA staff for an amazing run. I am looking forward to embarking on a new path towards new career destinations."

Reach out to DELANEY at (917) 494-4863, tommydelaney07@gmail.com.

« see more Net News