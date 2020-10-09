Reatro Ventues

REATRO VENTURES and its software division MEDIA 10,announce that radio legend JOHN GARABEDIAN's JAMCHANNEL, which syndicates the new Top 40 "Party LiveLive" and PAT FANT's RFC MEDIA will use ARC to research, communicate with and affiliate stations to their shows.



ARC is the creation of former SBG CEO JASON BAILEY and has seen tremendous growth in the last year with the addition of companies including vCREATIVE, MRN, KEY NETWORKS, SUN BROADCAST GROUP, LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS and SPARKNET. ARC is a full-service radio research platform providing detailed station and personnel information, revenue analysis, a full CRM and integrated Nielsen data for every radio broadcast signal across the U.S.

JAMCHANNEL's GARABEDIAN commented, “Having all radio station and affiliate info a click away saves time and is a brilliant tool in effective marketing.”



ARC lead software developer LUCA MARIAN said, “It's incredible to see people’s faces when they demo ARC the first time and then how quickly they join the platform afterwards. I’m honored to have JAMCHANNEL and RFC MEDIA as part of the ARC family and look forward to seeing the incredible growth of both their products now that they are in the best affiliate software around!”



To set up a demo or for more information visit www.arcsoftware.us.

