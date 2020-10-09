One Hour Special Is Running This Weekend

FOUNDCUTS is offering a one-hour tribute to EDDIE VAN HALEN available for stations to use beginning this weekend 100% free, with no cash or barter costs.

FOUNDCUTS is a three-hour weekend show featuring the biggest hits of the '80s and is hosted and created by DAVE NEWFALL. This weekend's EDDIE VAN HALEN special will feature some of EDDIE and VAN HALEN's greatest hits along with more inside info on the band.



The show will be available for download beginning FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th at 12p (ET).

Stations interested in FOUNDCUTS or the VAN HALEN special should reach out to NEWFALL at (508) 216-3384 or at Foundcuts@gmail.com.

