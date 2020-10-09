Chicago Virtual Sista Strut 2020

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO will hold its fourth annual SISTA STRUT 3K BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK and will go virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place SATURDAY (10/10) and kick off at 10a (CT).

The entire cluster will take part --Hip-Hop & R&B WGCI (107.5), Urban AC WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISSFM), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), and Rock WEBG (ROCK 95 FIVE). The event will be on all the stations social media platforms.

SISTA STRUT is presented by ILLINOIS LOTTERY and XFINITY. The fund raiser will benefit THE CHICAGO CHAPTER OF THE SISTERS NETWORK INC., the nation's largest Black breast cancer survivorship organization.

VP/Programming DERRICK BROWN said, “2020 has brought many unforeseen challenges to our community, one being the ability to get together. Breast cancer remains a significant threat to Black women in our community, and it is our responsibility to continue raising the much-needed funds to educate and inform our listeners about this devastating disease.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO added, “I am so glad our stations can contribute to such a worthy cause. It is a pleasure to raise money for the CHICAGO CHAPTER OF THE SISTERS NETWORK, INC. and support the incredible mission to educate our community and fight towards a cure for breast cancer.”

For more Information or to donate check here.

