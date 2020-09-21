Helping Those Who Have Helped

The real heroes of the COVID-19 PANDEMIC have been the frontline healthcare workers who have risked their lives daily to treat and heal those infected with the CORONAVIRUS. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS and the GREAT WOLF LODGE in BLOOMINGTON, MN want to show their gratitude.

Together they are teaming up to gift 200 overnight stays to these folks and all-included access to the 75,000-square-foot indoor waterpark in the GREAT WOLF GIVEBACK.

Listeners in the healthcare system enter their names or those of other healthcare works here and then listen for your name at 6:50A, 7:50A, 8:50A, 1:50P & 3:50P weekdays through through OCTOBER 23rd. Hear your name, you have 10 minutes to call in and claim your getaway. Plus, you get to pay it forward to a fellow healthcare worker!

