Mz Shyneka

CORE RADIO GROUP Urban WWSZ-A (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA (translator W233BF), has inked Mz SHYNEKA for PM drive. Her start date is MONDAY OCTOBER 12th. Most recently she did afternoons for URBAN ONE's RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA.

SHYNEKA said, “I am overwhelmed with joy to be back on the radio in my hometown of ATLANTA in the afternoons. I can’t wait. "I am even more excited to be reunited with STEVE HEGWOOD & the STREETZ 94 5 family to continue making history at the only Black owned station in ATLANTA.”

CORE Pres./CEO STEVE HEGWOOD added, “It is my pleasure to sign Mz SHYNEKA to afternoons. Her addition to our great STREETZ 94.5 team keeps us at the forefront of this competitive ATLANTA market."

