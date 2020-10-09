-
Time Brokerage Turns To Purchase Of KZMP/Dallas; Florida Noncommercial FM, Illinois FM Sold
ESTRELLA MEDIA's ESTRELLA RADIO LICENSE OF DALLAS LLC is selling South Asian KZMP-F (104.9 FUNASIA)/PILOT POINT-DALLAS, TX to PM RADIO, LLC (FUNASIA MEDIA LP) for $10 million. The buyer has been programming the station under a time brokerage agreement since 2009.
In other filings with the FCC, CALL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC. is selling noncommercial Contemporary Christian WMKL (THE CALL)/HAMMOCKS, FL to RADIO MARIA, INC. for $1.05 million ($500,000 at closing, $550,000 in a promissory note)
SMASH HIT MEDIA, INC. is selling Classic Rock WEXG (98.3 THE EDGE)/FARMER CITY to WPEO RADIO FOUNDATION for $159,900 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. The buyer is changing the format to a simulcast of Religion WPEO-A/PEORIA as WPEO-F.
EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating W247CJ/MANCHESTER, GA and W273CT/CANTON, GA to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.
The Board of Regents of NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS UNIVERSITY has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KEDP/LAS VEGAS, NM due to the pandemic's impact on the school and the retirement of its Chief Engineer.
And MICHAELSEN COMMUNICATIONS LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies-Beach Music WKSX-F/JOHNSTON, SC to THE POWER FOUNDATION for $180,000.
