CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA, the parent company of News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, Urban Alternative WBEW/CHESTERTON, IN-WBEZ-HD2/CHICAGO (VOCALO 89.5), WBEZ simulcaster WBEQ/MORRIS, IL, and WBEZ's podcast unit, has named a new Interim CEO, with technology entrepreneur MATT MOOG taking the post previously held on an interim basis by STEVE EDWARDS, who returns to his previous post as VP/Chief Content Officer. EDWARDS served as Interim CEO since the departure of GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI a year ago to join NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO.

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON Chief Content Officer ANDI MCDANIEL had been named to the CEO post earlier this year but bowed out last month as criticism of the management of sexual harassment allegations at WAMU became public.

The search for a permanent CEO will resume in 2021.

