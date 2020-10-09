Held Thursday Night

The SEVENTH ANNUAL iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA celebrated the best in Latin culture and music during HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH and featured performances from OZUNA, PRINCE ROYCE, ANITTA, MANUEL TURIZO, MYKE TOWERS, CAMILO and CORAZÓN LATINO Honoree, NICKY JAM.

The virtual event, hosted by iHEARTMEDIA's ENRIQUE SANTOS, featured remote performances from locations around the world, as well as stories from members of the Latin community who have changed the world of art, television, cinema, radio and politics.

HULU subscribers were able to watch iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA as a one-hour special last night (10/8) and can continue to watch through OCTOBER 15. The event also streamed in its entirety on LIVEXLIVE and broadcasted across iHEARTMEDIA’s Spanish Mainstream Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, Hot AC and Oldies radio stations nationwide.

This year's iHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD, celebrating those who gave back to their local communities, went to artist NICKY JAM. The award honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community. NICKY JAM gave back to the Hispanic community through his relief efforts following HURRICANE MARIA iN PUERTO RICO and has helped less fortunate families in COLOMBIA.

One of the many highlights of the iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA was NICKY JAM and PRINCE ROYCE discussing the importance of voting with host ENRIQUE SANTOS. NICKY JAM explained, “It's very important. We gotta make sure we know what's good for our future, for our kids and for our country. So, it's very important. If you don't vote, it doesn't count." PRINCE ROYCE added, "Register and vote and be heard."

For more information, checkout iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.

Host Enrique Santos (Photo: iHeartRadio)

