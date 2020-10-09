DOJ Appeal

The DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE is appealing the preliminary injunction blocking the TRUMP Administration's ban on TIKTOK.

The DOJ filed a notice its appeal of federal Judge CARL NICHOLS' SEPTEMBER 27th injunction order to the D.C. COURT OF APPEALS on THURSDAY (10/9). The administration contends that the app is a national security risk and wants to have the app removed from the APPLE iOS and Android app stores. A similar injunction against the administration's attempted ban on WECHAT is also being appealed.

« see more Net News