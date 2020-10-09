Delta's Potential Path Of Destruction (Photo: CNN)

Everyone at ALL ACCESS sends our best to those on the GULF COAST. Slow moving HURRICANE DELTA, currently a Category 3 storm with winds of 111-130 mph is set to cause life threatening storm surges and intense rain and potential tornadoes in its wake as it makes landfall with primary impact between LAKE CHARLES and MORGAN CITY, LA later this morning around 11a (CT).

I10 is completely jammed as residents evacuate their homes and board up businesses just weeks out from the recent destruction caused by HURRICANE LAURA. Much of the debris from LAURA remains stacked in the area and could become deadly projectiles in the storm.

ALL ACCESS will keep you posted on storm prep and coverage from affected stations. If you have something to report, email it here.

