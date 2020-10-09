Carmean

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/BOISE Market Pres./CRO RICK CARMEAN has been named GSM at ENTERCOM/SACRAMENTO. The former Pres./CEO at RED ZEBRA BROADCASTING will oversee sales at Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK), Classic Rock KSEG (98.9 THE EAGLE), Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM, Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END), Alternative KKDO (ALT 94.7), and Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320).

“We are excited to welcome Rick to both ENTERCOM and SACRAMENTO,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN. “Because of the rich history and success of the ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO portfolio of brands and assets, expectations are high for this team. RICK’s vast experience in audio, sports, and digital, coupled with his track record of producing winning results, makes him an excellent and valuable addition to our strong leadership team.”



CARMEAN said, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to represent the top-rated radio stations in the market and work with a talented team of sales professionals and on-air talent.”

« see more Net News