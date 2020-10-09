Andress (Photo: Jess Williams)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA artist INGRID ANDRESS' #1 debut single, "More Hearts Than Mine," has been named 2020 Song of the Year in the NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS, bestowed by THE NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI). The song was co-written by ANDRESS, SAM ELLIS and DERRICK SOUTHERLAND. The Song of the Year winner is the top vote-getter in NSAI's "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written Awards."

The announcement marks the final category for the third annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS, with RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS previously named 2020 Songwriter-Artist of the Year, and ASHLEY GORLEY named Songwriter of the Year (NET NEWS 10/2).

All awards were presented in multi-part video series. Watch the announcement for Song of the Year here, and watch exclusive interviews and performances of the "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" here.

« see more Net News