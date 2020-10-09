Harrison, Receiving Honor

CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING Pres./CEO PATRICIA DE STACY HARRISON has been awarded with the honor of Cavaliere of the Order of Merit of the ITALIAN REPUBLIC (Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana) on WEDNESDAY (10/7) by ITALY's Ambassador to the U.S. ARMANDO VARRICCHIO at his WASHINGTON residence. The title, the equivalent of British knighthood, is ITALY's highest-ranked honor.

“It is a distinct privilege to receive this honor from the President of the Republic on behalf of the REPUBLIC OF ITALY,” said HARRISON. “My grandfather, CHARLES DE STACIO came to this country at the age of 15 from SALERNO, ITALY. His love for ITALY and the UNITED STATES was only equaled by his love of and devotion to his family. As the leader of our family, he was a powerful role model, inspiring us to work hard, embrace education and always be prepared to explore new opportunities with courage and commitment.”

