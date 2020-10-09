AP40 Host Joey Chou

DUBAI-based LUV 107.1 has launched an ENGLISH language version of ASIA POP 40, a three hour countdown show, broadcast across the UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. The program airs every FRIDAY and SATURDAY from 4-7pm.

Program Director DIGBY TAYLOR said, "I'm delighted to have been able to secure the ASIA POP 40 show, and bring it to its new home across the UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. AP40 is a crucial countdown of today's hit music and will become an integral part of our weekend programming on LUV 107.1 ... and I can’t wait to unleash it on-air!"

The program is produced by SINGAPORE's EON MEDIA GROUP, whose CEO and Executive Producer ROB GRAHAM said, "We are thrilled that AP40 is now being heard across the U.A.E. on LUV 107.1. DIGBY saw the potential of ASIA POP 40 and appreciates AP40 being ASIA's very own home-grown regional chart show."

The first show to air in the U.A.E. featured an exclusive interview with multiple GRAMMY Award-winning producer and songwriter FINNEAS.

ASIA POP 40 was launched in JULY 2013. It is ASIA's first locally produced chart countdown radio show and also the first syndicated ASIAN-produced radio show. The program is hosted by JOEY CHOU and airs in multiple languages in more than 100 cities across CHINA SOUTHEAST ASIA, the MIDDLE EAST and AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND.

For more information, contact ROB GRAHAM at rob@eonmusicmedia.com.

