Buying Guide

ADLARGE MEDIA’s podcast division CABANA has published its 2020 Podcast Buying Guide for advertisers. The new edition, the third annual guide, changes the focus from explaining why brands should buy podcast ads to how they can do so by using measurement and attribution tools.

“The conversation has definitely shifted from why advertise on podcasts to how,” said ADLARGE/CABANA VP/Digital Sales ILWIRA MARCISZEK. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in podcast advertising, and brands want to get a better handle on how to use the medium more effectively to achieve their campaign goals.”

“Our goal with the Podcast Buying Guide has always been about informing the advertising and buying communities about best practices in podcast advertising,” added CABANA VP/Marketing and Client Solutions DONELLE BROWN. “As the medium has grown and evolved, so has the Guide.”

Download the guide by clicking here.

