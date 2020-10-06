The Week-Long Tribute Continues

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES has been honoring the memory of the late EDDIE VAN HALEN since the news of his death this past TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th (NET NEWS 10/6/20). Since VAN HALEN hails from the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA suburb of PASADENA, CA, KLOS has always played and supported one of the area's most iconic Rock bands.

In that spirit, KLOS has launched a week-long tribute to honor the memory and contributions of EDDIE VAN HALEN. After the news broke on TUESDAY, KLOS rolled into non-stop VAN HALEN music and outside of THE HEIDI & FRANK morning show, played nothing but VAN HALEN music until THURSDAY at 6a (PT), featuring requests, DJ picks, deep cuts and live tracks.

KLOS also interviewed several artists with memories of EDDIE including GENE SIMMONS (KISS), TAYLOR HAWKINS (FOO FIGHTERS), TOMMY LEE (MOTLEY CRUE), STEPHEN PEARCY (RATT), and more. Check out some of the interviews here.

In addition, syndicated Rock radio veteran MATT PINFIELD shared some stories about EDDIE from when they did projects together at MTV and in the 5150 STUDIOS. KLOS' CHRISTIAN JAMES HAND broke down some of EDDIE’s classic guitar rhythms and solos, and the station aired clips from the ROCKLINE archives, featuring long-time and iconic KLOS DJ BOB COBURN with sound-bytes from members of VAN HALEN.

MERUELO MEDIA President OTTO PADRON said, "For KLOS, EVH is not just a guitar hero - he’s a hometown hero. As such, we at KLOS, felt compelled to deliver an audio experience and eulogy that super-serves our SOCAL Rock community in an era when we can’t come together in solidarity to mourn our great loss, and deliver a tribute worthy of a hometown hero who transcends our music, our community and our rock culture."

KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM said, “The outpouring of love from fans for their hometown hero has been amazing to see. While EDDIE changed the way people play guitar and his riffs and VAN HALEN music will live-on forever, I think BRIAN MAY said it best, 'he’s probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in history.'”

The tribute will continue this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10th at 8p (PT) when KLOS airs an encore version of “SAMMY HAGAR’s Top Rock Countdown Show” dedicated to VAN HALEN, and through SUNDAY evening, outside of specialty programming, KLOS will air two VAN HALEN songs at the top of nearly every hour.

