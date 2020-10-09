Talbott

PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT will be presented with the RALPH GABBARD Distinguished Kentuckian Award from the KENTUCKY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION at its virtual Excellence in Broadcasting Awards event on MONDAY (10/12).

TALBOTT, a KENTUCKY native, was named President of PREMIERE in 2014 after a long tenure at the company. She joined in 1999 when MJI BROADCASTING, for which she served as COO, was acquired by PREMIERE/CLEAR CHANNEL. She previously worked at BBDO.

Watch the awards show here.

