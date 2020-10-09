Steen

The TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (TCMA) has named BRANDYN STEEN as its NASHVILLE Ambassador and Executive Director of TCMA’s TEXAS Country Music Weekly Top 25 SPOTIFY Playlist. STEEN is the owner of OUT-WRITE MUSIC PUBLISHING and FOUR17 ENTERTAINMENT. Additionally, he serves as artist manager for BRANDON RHYDER, BRIAN CALLIHAN, CURTIS GRIMES, DAVID ADAM BYRNES and RAY JOHNSTON BAND.

“Myself and TCMA have always had strong ties and alliances in NASHVILLE that benefit our industry as a whole," said TCMA President LINDA WILSON. "BRANDYN STEEN is one of those friends that have been a longtime supporter of TCMA, and we are really excited to have him as our official NASHVILLE Ambassador.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about being the NASHVILLE Ambassador for the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION.” said STEEN. “This organization already does so much for the TEXAS music scene and I am thrilled about having the opportunity to expand its reach into MUSIC CITY, USA."

« see more Net News