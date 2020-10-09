iHeartMedia And LovePup Foundation Team Up

iHEARTMEDIA's PHOENIX cluster and animal rescue group #LOVEPUP FOUNDATION are partnering for the first ever "#LovePupDay" on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10th. The event is intended to bring awareness and support to the rescue community, which has been adversely affected by COVID-19.

iHEART's eight local stations, including Country KNIX and Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS FM), will be dedicating their airwaves to the cause and providing online resources available here, with keyword "Pup." These resources include an online adoption center showcasing local adoptable puppies, a "Top Dog" photo contest, a link to make donations and more. Listeners are encouraged to post photos of their own pups on social networks using the hashtag "#LovePupDay."

