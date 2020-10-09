Monson

THE ATHLETIC's MICHAEL-SHAWN DUGAR is reporting that a transphobic tweet has led to the indefinite suspension of DORI MONSON from both his BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE talk show and his role as radio pre-game and post-game host for SEATTLE SEAHAWKS football.

In a since-deleted tweet during the WASHINGTON state gubernatorial debate on WEDNESDAY night (10/7), MONSON, citing Gov. JAY INSLEE's comment that "we follow science in WASHINGTON," retorted, "The state where I could go to OLYMPIA and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA."

ALL ACCESS reached out to KIRO management, which said it does not comment on personnel matters.

