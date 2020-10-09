Hayen

Longtime TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ONEONTA, NY Sr. Markering Consultant and sportscaster JOHN HAYEN died WEDNESDAY (10/7) in ALBANY, NY at 58.

HAYEN was with the TOWNSQUARE stations for over 20 years and reported sports for Classic Hits WZOZ.

A visitation will be held 4-6p (ET) WEDNESDAY (10/14) at LEWIS, HURLEY & PIETROBONO FUNERAL HOME in ONEONTA, and, following HAYEN's tradition, attendees will be asked to wear their "ugliest CHRISTMAS sweater." Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to COMMUNITY HOSPICE FOUNDATION, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., ALBANY, NY 12208, with "Hospice Inn -- In memory of JOHN HAYEN" on the check memo line.

